North Side church hangs Black Lives Matter banner

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Standing outside their North Side church on a blustery afternoon, members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown hoped their prayers will help bring about winds of change toward racial equality.

The church on Elm Street near Youngstown State University dedicated a Black Lives Matter banner that now hangs across the front of the building. It’s the latest of outward displays of the church’s belief in equality for all people, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, gender identity, physical ability, ethnic origin or sexual orientation.

Pastor Joseph Boyd said a rainbow flag was recently hung outside the church to indicate the church’s position of “welcome and solidarity” with the LGBTQ community.

The Black Lives Matter movement started in 2013, and Boyd said church leaders have talked for at least two years about taking an open, formal position in support of the effort.

The talk turned to action after the Jan. 2 death of 35-year-old Matthew Burroughs, who was shot and killed by Niles police officers outside the Royal Mall Apartments.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.