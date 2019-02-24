New Firehouse Subs in Boardman shop supports first-responders

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Of the more than 1,155 Firehouse Subs in 48 states, one has located in Boardman.

Firehouse Subs is a “national fast casual in which we serve bread and high-quality meats and cheeses to our guests,” said franchisee Matt Liggett.

But Firehouse Subs, which opened Jan. 30 at 700 Boardman-Poland Road, Suite 2, isn’t your typical sub shop.

Firehouse Subs was started 25 years ago by Chris and Robin Sorensen. After years of firefighting experience and their family’s decades of firefighting heritage, the two opened Firehouse Subs in Jacksonville, Fla. The concept was built on their family dinners and a firefighter’s need for a delicious dinner.

“It’s a family-oriented business with the founders the Sorensens who started it in 1994 out of pocket,” Liggett said. “They wanted to live their dreams and be their own boss and work in a family-run experience.”

Jose Deleon, shift manager, is all about that kind of experience.

“I grew up in an old-school family and coming in here it’s like the same thing – like family,” he said. “We are all about the food, and it’s great food. It’s awesome to get a smile on [people’s] faces.”

Liggett said the restaurant is being received quite well by the Mahoning Valley.

“We’ve had many visits from the Boardman Fire Department, as well as Cortland, Poland, Columbiana and Austintown,” he said.

The Boardman location is the first in Northeast Ohio.

And Liggett said he has an eye out for another.

“We are bringing the brand here and are looking at another location in the Niles-Howland area for some time next year,” he said.

Two unique aspects to Firehouse Subs are that the subs are served hot, unless requested otherwise, and that customer service is guaranteed to be great.

Liggett, who has been with Firehouse Subs for six years, said being with the brand is a positive experience.

“We’re proud to serve the food we have on the menu,” he said.

But that’s not even the best part of the brand.

Each Firehouse Subs shop has a Public Safety Foundation, first established in 2005, that raises funds to donate to first-responders to buy life-saving equipment.

Its mission is “to carry on our commitment to and passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety.”

In all 46 states, Firehouse Subs has awarded $40 million to life-saving equipment. In Ohio, it has awarded $1.9 million.

For information about Firehouse Subs or to request a grant for equipment visit firehousesubsfoundation.org.