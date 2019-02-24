MILESTONES

HONORS

An Ohio State University Extension nutrition educator has received national honors.

Robin Adams of Berlin Center, an Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program teacher at the extension’s Broad Street office in Canfield, was awarded the 2019 National Excellence in EFNEP Award, according to a news release.

Adams is scheduled to receive the award during a conference March 12 in Washington, D.C.

EFNEP focuses on limited-resource families and addresses food security. Adams’ award recognizes her creativity and work to improve the program’s reach, according to the release.

Adams is also a longtime 4-H club adviser and helps coordinate the Carteens program at the OSU Extension.

