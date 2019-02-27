HR society lunch

HOWLAND

Western Reserve Chapter Society for Human Resource Management will meet March 12 at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St. The topic is legal updates.

Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the presentation that will assist the SHRM in remaining in compliance. The session will also review hot topics in the workplace for legal action. Atty. John Gerak of Ogletree Deakins is the presenter. Member cost is $20; nonmembers, $25; and students, $10.