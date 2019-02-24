COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

New CASES

Aaron Westover et al v. Chesapeake Exploration LLC et al, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Jeffery Denman, of 5069 Homeworth Road, Homeworth, and Kaylee Denman, of 10391 Bayard Road, Minerva.

Shelley Rhome, of 22861 Virginia Ave., Minerva, and Daryl Rhome, of same.

Melanie Felger, of Rogers, and Noah Felger, of 5107 Jimtown Road, East Palestine.

Dissolutions granted

Victoria Poynter and Clifford Poynter.

Janice Denlinger and David Denlinger.

Kelene Mavar and Randy Kostek.

Divorces Asked

Celeste Baronzzi, of 34909 Teagarden Road, Salem, v. John Gamble, of 116 W. Lincoln Way, Lisbon.

Tawnia Jenkins, of 1009 Huston Ave., East Liverpool, v. Terri Jenkins, of 2957 Tropic Road, Melbourne, Fla.

Divorces granted

Tyler Davenport v. Tonya Davenport.

Michelle Francis v. Joshua Francis.

Kaliee Ruiz v. Jonathan Ruiz.

Corey Coblentz v. Amy Coblentz.

Docket

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Blower, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Sherri M. Bell et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Dorothy Stefan et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Gertrude Odell et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Andrew J. Kline Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV 1 LLC v. Marcus Lewis, default.

Ally Bank v. Deloris J. Clutter et al, default.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Rasheen L. Daniels et al, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Eva Sexton, default.

Margaret K. Maynard et al v. Stephanie L. Wright, dismissed.

Jonathan D. Jackson Sr. v. Sky Sweeping Inc. et al, dismissed.

David DeJulia et al v. Lory Patrick, dismissed.

John E. Cobb Jr. v. Beverly J. Pollard et al, dismissed.

Ricky A. Steed v. Environmental Protection System LLC et al, dismissed.

Ronald Achenbach v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, dismissed.

Desiree S. Hardin v. Minute Men Select Inc. et al, dismissed.

Tim Morgan v. Trumbull County et al, dismissed.

Connie M. Hunt v. Eastern Ohio Newspaper et al, dismissed.

Tiffany Dorsey v. Kimberly A. Monroe, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Cher C. Bell et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. April Evans, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Leah Nellis, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Shelley A. Mayle, dismissed.

Lindsay Pumphrey v. Peter Sfikas, dismissed.

American Express National Bank v. William Dragojevic, dismissed.

State v. Ryan R. Mechling, sentenced.

State v. Ronald Butler, sentenced.

State v. Jonah Cole, sentenced.

State v. Malcolm J. McLeod Jr., sentenced.

State v. John E. Gooch Sr., sentenced.

State v. Harley N. Warner, sentenced.

State v. Robert J. Travis, sentenced.

State v. Robin J. O’Brien, sentenced.

State v. Jade Scofield, sentenced.

State v. James A. Hall, sentenced.

State v. Thomas W. Bailey, sentenced.

State v. Kalen Seawood, sentenced.

State v. Rebecca K. Martinez Reed, sentenced.

Deborah A. Brooks v. James A. Nichols DO et al, settled.

Peter DeAngelo v. Kristi Owens et al, settled.

Rosemary Tice v. Kenneth J. Anderson et al, settled.

Rich Toscani v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Denise Smith, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael L. Raymond, dismissed.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. estate of Troy D. Stenger et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Perreman LLC et al, dismissed.

Ally Financial Inc. v. April Harris, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael L. Dally et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph M. Williamson et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Kathleen A. Schaeffer and Dennis C. Schaeffer.

Brandon Bianco and Kristin Bianco.

Jessica Kashmer and Jamie Kashmer.

Sydney Reid and Daniel Reid.

Ray Miller and Tammy L. Miller.

Mickey L. Saum and Pamela Baxter.

Divorces granted

Katherin Flowers v. Hubert Flowers Jr.

Delores Miller v. John N. Miller.

Tammy L. Stull v. Mark A. Stull.

George N. Thompson v. Tangela Y. Thompson.

Ronald E. Saum v. Joan P. Saum.

Michael H. Murkens II v. Amber L. Murkens.

Heather Todd v. Dustin Todd.

Shelley L. Waid v. Nicholas Catazaro.

Terry Lynn v. Lisa Lynn.

Stacey Thomas v. Tracy Thomas.

Domestic cases dismissed

Joshua McConnell v. Stevi Hess, dismissed.

Sarah Rosario and Juan Rosario, dismissed.

William Beasom v. Jennifer Beasom, dismissed.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

Jonathan R. Shabella, 41, of 137 Regent St., Campbell, and Holly L. Shabella, 40, of same.

Adam J. Restifo, 28, of 1062 E. 10th St., Salem, and Sheila M. Johnston, 30, of 3050 Evelyn Road, Youngstown.

Arthur N. Burgess, 37, of 6244 Herons Circle, Austintown, and Traci A. Kachmer, 44, of same.

Frank V. LaRubbio, 57, of 3907 New Road, Austintown, and Nancy J. Maloney, 57, of same.

Divorces

Angel Goodspeed, of 358 Idlewood Road, Youngstown, v. Jason Goodspeed, of 168 Glenaven Ave., Youngstown.

Willie T. Wileman, of 3265 White Beach Lane, Youngstown v. Jennifer Wileman, of 465 Briggs St., Allenport, Pa.

Lonny M. Whitaker, of 300 Meadowbrook Ave., Boardman, v. Sandra G. Whitaker, of 6161 E. Pima St. Apt. 1047, Tucson, Ariz.

Geishaim Oquendo, of 225 Ayers St., Youngstown, v. Prince L. Oquendo, of same.

Juania McBride, of 852 Woodford Ave., Youngstown, v. Richard McBride Sr., of same.

DISSOLUTIONS

Shelley L. Genova, of 776 Ewing Road, Boardman, and Anthony Genova Jr., of 3008 Whispering Pines, Canfield.

Amy L. Duncan, of 11860 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, and Sherman J. Duncan, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Matrix Financial Services Corp. v. Christopher J. Walker et al, foreclosure.

Laureen M. Hogue et al v. Christine E. Lewis, jury demand.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Eugenia Poulos, money.

Halil Erzurum et al v. Serhat Erzurum, jury demand.

Vivo Brothers Ltd. v. Juan A. Robles et al, other civil.

Navient Credit Finance v. Micah E. Ballard, complaint.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Myles L. Howard et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Korriena M. Weir et al, foreclosure.

Celeste C. Hyland v. Jacob R. Barbush et al, jury demand.

Tina M. DiCiccio v. Walmart et al, jury demand.

Great American Life Insurance Co. v. Timothy Dewberry et al, complaint.

Daryle L. Harrison II v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, jury demand.

Charles Fitzgerald v. Amy S. Hovis et al, jury demand.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Spiros G. Arvanitidis et al, foreclosure.

Frenchtown Square Partnership v. Theresa Sonoras, money.

Kennedy Mall Ltd. v. Laura Bateman, money.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Richard J. Hoffman Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Jerilyn B. Cromartie v. Sahra M. Rogers, other torts.

Mika N. Mosser et al v. Charles Costea et al, other torts.

Theresa L. Lyons v. Steve Buehrer et al, jury demand.

James Delgratta v. Waste Management of Ohio et al, jury demand.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Charles W. Rich, money.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Brandon M. Plants et al, foreclosure.

DOCKET

Huntington National Bank v. Arthur W. Killian et al, order of magistrate.

Linda M. Loth v. LFG Financial Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Sharlotte L. Dawson v. Frances V. Heinl, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Larry D. Vines et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jennifer Hlebovy, judgment for plaintiff.

Melissa M. Rios v. Hormel Foods Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Frank W. Marr, judgment for plaintiff.

Steven Coman et al v. Deborah F. Benyo et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. v. Douglas S. Estok et al, dismissed.

Sandra Kalafut v. M&C Construction LLC, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lori A. Lamb et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

James R. Sheppard v. Meridian Healthcare et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Estate of Raymond P. Settle et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Stephen R. Brown et al, order of magistrate.Gary Fiorini v. Allstate Insurance Corp. et al, dismissed.

Jack Himes et al v. Zachary C. Connell, order of magistrate.

Rocky Nicoloff v. Jaylon A. Sanders et al, order of magistrate.

Tyler Dugan v. Sherry Burns, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Pamela J. Raidel et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Susan Snyder, order of magistrate.

Ronen LLC v. David C. Sodeman et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Frank M. Oens et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Cathleen Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Bobbie J. Grimstad v. Ralph K. McClure et al, order of magistrate.

Jane Macejko v. Phillip Simmers et al, order of magistrate.

Diana L. Layfield et al v. Michael Westfall et al, judgment in favor of defendants.

John Ragan et al v. William A. Hufford, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. James A. Jefferis et al, foreclosure.

Loandepot.com LLC v. Jennie C. Delio et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David F. Castick et al, order of magistrate.

Brandy Goodwin et al v. Randall Renkenberger, order of magistrate.

Dianne L. McCarthy v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance, order of magistrate.

Kevin B. McCullough v. Youngstown Board of Education et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Jeremy J. Kufleitner et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Steven A. Kurelko Jr. et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. v. Emanuel P. Adams et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Jennifer Stitzel, sentenced.

State v. James E. Pedicini, pleads guilty (3).

State v. Laura Daviduk, sentenced.

Tracy A. Diehl v. Elizabeth Molnar et al, order of magistrate.

Erika A. Weigand et al v. Destiney M. Smith et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Patricia A. Slattery et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Ovia E. York v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Robert Hill v. Michael T. Linder, order of magistrate.

Linda S. Wacht v. Cornersburg Sparkle Market et al, order of magistrate.

Richard Armstrong v. Bert E. Pritchard et al, order of magistrate.

Lightning Rod Mutual Insurance Co. v. Shadetree Holdings LLC, order of magistrate.

Michael Mehwald v. Adam G. Grahn et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Melodie D. Alexander et al, foreclosure.

Keybank National Association v. Frank J. Roman et al, foreclosure.

Brittany Rothbauer v. Progressive Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Robert J. Becker et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jason P. Keene et al, foreclosure.

Cheryl Boudrey et al v. Thomas J. Talley et al, order of magistrate.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Kwionia Harris, order of magistrate.

Jesse Thompson et al v. Mashama Lawrence et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Edward Richards et al, order of magistrate.

Easy Rentals LLC v. William Agnone, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Marilyn Vuletich et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Ann M. Brdek Ross v. Walmart Stores Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Donna M. Dawson et al, dismissed.

Barbara L. Boesel v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Derek Cox v. Waste Management of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Nichole Donachie v. Lee A. Arent et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. Edward W. Riley et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown v. Antron Naze, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Gertrude McGaughy v. Mirkin and Assoc. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Tippecanoe Woods Homeowners Association Inc. v. Paul A. Bindas Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Colleen A. Shirilla Hartsock et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Mark A. Radosh et al v. Robert K. Harter Sr. et al, dismissed.

Patricia Cordova v. Youngstown Sheet and Tube et al, dismissed.

Laura A. Pontuti v. BLCC Inc. et al, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carrie L. Hurd et al, foreclosure.

Nicholas Krut v. Harold R. Wilson Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Robert L. Davis Jr. et al v. Dicie Wells et al, settled and dismissed.

Estate of Janice L. Seidel v. Meridian Arms Living Center et al, order of magistrate.

Linda L. Ladd v. Things Remembered Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

JAD Rentals of Youngstown LLC v. Sharon Cox, order of magistrate.

Clifford C. Bland v. New Dominion Construction Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Patrick R. Underwood et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. RWRW Holding LLC et al, foreclosure.

Triana Szep v. Nicholas Hough et al, settled and dismissed.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. James W. Reeder et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Thomas C. Rich et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Rose Lathrop et al, foreclosure.

Arthur Simcox v. Danielle Heiden et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lisa S. Landon et al, foreclosure.

Patricia A. Gorsky et al v. Scott T. McColl et al, order of magistrate.

Travis Vancel et al v. Hercules LED et al, order of magistrate.

L. Calvin Jones Insurance and Surety Bonds v. X Press Underground Inc., order of magistrate.

Zurich American Insurance Co. v. RWJ Corp., order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Wayne D. Bonner Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Aubrey E. Carcelli v. Katelyn M. Deladurantey et al, order of magistrate.

Matthew M. Gbur v. George Avery et al, order of magistrate

Marie L. Rivera v. Hair Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Isaiah Hubbard, sentenced.

State v. Stephen Hogan, sentenced.

State v. Maria L. Polas, sentenced.

State v. Anthony M. Linzey, pleads gulty.

State v. Alexis Tensley, sentenced.

State v. Victoria Armstrong, sentenced.

State v. Frederick Flint, pleads guilty.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James Ceci et al, dismissed.

Fora Financial LLC v. Edan Farms LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Peter Luchansky et al v. Albert Palombaro, order of magistrate.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Assoc. v. Amy M. Whitesell et al, order of magistrate.

Jocelyn N. Desenze v. State Farm et al, dismissed.

Terracon Consultants Inc. v. SFR Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph F. Klaus et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Kathy Rinehart et al v. Brian G. Nestor et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia Liberatore v. Bare Root Landscaping Ltd., settled.

Robert J. Mitzel v. Erie Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Dia Caffey et al v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Quarrick et al v. Minnie Lilly, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert Arroyo et al, order of magistrate.

Linda S. Wacht v. Cornersburg Sparkle Market et al, settled.

Michael L. Hoza Jr. et al v. Arms Trucking Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Rita M. Lyons v. Dr. Michael Devine, order of magistrate.

Arthur Simcox v. Danielle Heiden et al, order of magistrate.

Jeswald Auto Truck Service v. Wisconsin Trucks Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bradley N. Drake, judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jennifer Kisak, dismissed.

Ashley M. Leggett v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

Northwest Bank v. Susan J. Getz, order of magistrate.

Laborers International Union of North America v. Ronald Carcelli, order of magistrate.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Nicholas A. Anderson et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. John W. White et al, order of magistrate.

McKesson Medical Surgical v. Buckeye Central Supply Ltd., order of magistrate.

Gamechange Solar LP v. Hynes Industries Inc., order of magistrate.State v. Arrison J. Cunningham, sentenced.

State v. Tyreese R. Perry, pleads guilty.

Discover Bank v. John T. Farnsworth Jr., order of magistrate.

Carol L. Brister v. Ark II Mfg. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Michele Roman v. Elaina R. Bella et al, dismissed.

William W. Rupp et al v. Rose M. Billock, order of magistrate.

Belmont Confections Inc. v. Kutoa Health Co. Inc., dismissed.

Paul A. Lyden et al v. Basista Holdings LLC, order of magistrate.

USAA Federal Savings Bank v. David Erickson et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Barbara L. Boesel v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled.

Rita M. Lyons v. Dr. Michael Devine, order of magistrate.

Louis Deszaran Jr. v. Mark A. Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Kathryn A. Meleky et al v. Fromel Meter et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Kedline Joseph et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Richard L. Browder v. Decosta J. Baptiste, order of magistrate.

Apostolos Sisalouis et al v. David M. Fitch et al, order of magistrate.

Karen Pitulo v. Theresa Lyons et al, order of magistrate.

Antonette Scharsu v. Family Funeral Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Springer Martig v. State Farm Insurance, order of magistrate.

Edward L. Johnson v. Mancan Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Mariluz Cortez v. Sherry Courtney et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Ian Q. Offenbecher, pleads guilty.

State v. Damian E. St. John, dismissed.

State v. Derek J. Hurford, dismissed.

Citibank NA v. Susan Reynolds, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Curtis E. Laduke et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Hersh Exterminating Services Inc. v. Justin Eaves et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Evelyn McClain et al, order of magistrate.

Mesren LLC v. Maureen Horvath et al, decision of magistrate.

HSBC Bank USA National Trust Association v. John E. Yager Jr., confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Mary E. Wilson et al v. Kara N. Learn, partially dismissed.

Shayla Macklin v. Real Care Home Care LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. William C. Davis et al, dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Gina M. Rae et al, foreclosure.

Pamela S. Burcsak v. Turning Point Residential Inc. et al, dismissed.

Elaine L. Morrison v. Mara C. Humphries et al, settled.

Edward L. Blake et al v. Marcie C. Herbert, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Juan M. Hernandez et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Rita A. Makatura et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sheryl A. Byers et al, order of magistrate.

Northeast Behavioral Health LLC v. Rajendra Koirala et al, order of magistrate.

Founders Insurance Co. v. Joann Averette, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Steven J. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. William J. Peoples et al, dismissed.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. James J. Deladurantey, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

State v. Anasha S. West, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer Ribarich, sentenced.

State v. Connie Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Shaiquon Sharp, sentenced.

State v. James coffin, sentenced.

State v. Tyler Kachelries, pleads guilty.

State v. Justine M. Bowley, sentenced.

State v. Jerry Favors, sentenced.

State v. Joseph Kopnitsky, pleads guilty.

State v. Robert Lundy, sentenced.

State v. Jumal McQueen Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Michael A. Clark, pleads guilty.

State v. Cquan Cross, sentenced.

State v. Lawrence R. Reed, sentenced.

State v. Kevin S. Neely, pleads guilty.

State v. Allan Reed, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael J. Daviduk, sentenced.

State v. Daniel P. Sacui, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Patton, pleads guilty.

State v. Frederick Flint, sentenced.

State v. Terrance May, sentenced.

State v. Preston L. Kemble, sentenced.

State v. Taylor A. Moore, sentenced.

State v. Edwin Molina, sentenced, required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Rico Morris, sentenced.

State v. Chastiady M. Warman, sentenced.

State v. Dallas Runner, sentenced.

State v. Roderick D. Wilson II, sentenced (2).

State v. Naem Shihadeh, sentenced.

State v. Thomas A. Maylone Jr., sentenced, required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Nicholas J. Perry, pleads guilty.

US Bank National Association v. David Gay et al, order of magistrate.

Briarfield Manor LLC v. Gwenda L. Riehl et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Toni L. DeNiro et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile M.B.A. M.D., order of magistrate.

Hope Sturgeon et al v. St. Elizabeth Hospital Association et al, order of magistrate.

Shirley Burt v. Brian Mateosky et al, dismissed.

Leslie Pelletier v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jonathan Szallai v. Austinwoods Nursing Center, settled.

Kathy Rinehart et al v. Brian G. Nestor et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. John R. Makosky et al, order of magistrate.

Shane B. Nesbitt v. Tadajasia Green et al, order of magistrate.

Pete Egley et al v. Richard Livesay et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel M. Kopp v. Diehl Lake Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Robert L. DeVicchio et al, order of magistrate.

Rapid Capital Finance LLC v. E.L. Davis Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

David Ridenour v. Barbara C. Lockhart et al, order of magistrate.

Hardcore Americas Import Tyre Co. LLC v. Michael Mercure, order of magistrate.

Craig Heinz v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Jose Cintron v. Jesse Blackburn, order of magistrate.

KTSDI LLC v. Sean Crowe, order of magistrate.

Jeswald Auto Truck Service v. Wisconsin Trucks Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kimberly R. Wetzl et al, order of magistrate.

Timothy P. Compton v. New Lease On Life et al, order of magistrate.

Custom Prefab Contractors Inc. v. DiLullo Builders LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Motor Vehicle Acceptance LLP v. Sharon Rouan, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Kymberlie Jackson v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, order of magistrate.

Esther White v. TJX Companies Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher Wilkes v. Carey M. Smith, order of magistrate.

Irene Rutana v. Charles Koulianos Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Northwest Bank v. Susan J. Getz, settled and dismissed.

Elizabeth Conrad v. Charles Carnes et al, partially dismissed.

Citizens Bank NA v. David G. Clementi et al, dismissed.

State v. Robert A. Stipetich, sentenced.

State v. Edward Dubose, sentenced.

State v. Jeffrey L. Westcott, sentenced.

State v. Dallas Runner, required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Danielle Russell, sentenced.

State v. Joshua L. Keenan, pleads guilty.

State v. Cheryl Richard, sentenced.