BUSINESS DIGEST || Young Professionals awards announced

Awards announced

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Young Professionals of Lawrence County has announced the 2019 recipients of the “Top 5 Under 40” award. They will be honored at the Lawrence County Regional Chamber’s annual dinner March 13.

The recipients are Nicholas Bunker, quality manager for Ellwood City Forge; Jillian Court, executive director of media for the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce; Ginny Jacob, assistant director for Visit Lawrence County; John Mozzocio, director of special services for New Castle Area School District; and Brian Petrus, assistant professor at Westminster College

The dinner will be at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Tickets can be purchased online at lawrencecounty.com or by calling 724-658-1488.

HR society lunch

HOWLAND

Western Reserve Chapter Society for Human Resource Management will meet March 12 at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St. The topic is legal updates.

Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m., followed by the presentation that will assist the SHRM in remaining in compliance. The session will also review hot topics in the workplace for legal action. Atty. John Gerak of Ogletree Deakins is the presenter. Member cost is $20; nonmembers, $25; and students, $10.

New location

CRANBERRY, PA.

J.S. Paris Excavating Inc. has added a third location on McKenzie Way in the township.

The company’s other locations are in North Jackson and Streetsboro, Ohio. The company deals in commercial, residential subdivision and land-development excavating.

Law firm report

YOUNGSTOWN

Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell Ltd., a regional law firm, published its first report documenting its donation, volunteer and pro bono services activities. The report can be found on the law firm’s website at www.hhmlaw.com/comunity-involvement.

Akron Children’s seeks nominations

POLAND

Nominations are being accepted for the Children’s Advocate Award, which will be presented by Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley at the Champions for our Valley’s Children celebration May 7 at The Lake Club. Nominees may be an individual, group of individuals or an organization, and may be self-nominated or nominated by another person.

The completed nomination form and accompanying narrative must be received by March 3. For a nomination form, visit www.akronchildrens.org/mvchampions or call 330-746-8712.

The Champions for our Valley’s Children Celebration Dinner will recognize donors, volunteers, staff and community partners who have supported the hospital. Reservations are $50 per person and corporate sponsorships are available.

Trump: EU trade talks key to outcome on auto tariffs

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says that tariffs on imported vehicles from Europe are something “we certainly think about” and suggested that a final decision will hinge on the United States and the European Union reaching a trade deal in the coming months. Trump was asked about the prospect for the auto tariffs last week before a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

