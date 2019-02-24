Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Termero Parker, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 22.
Lacey and Michael Riley, Leetonia, boy, Feb. 22.
Dana and Joseph Safarek, Canfield, boy, Feb. 22.
Haileh Ahmed, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 22.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jazzmyn Allgood and Dejuan Smith, Warren, boy, Feb. 19.
Desaree Depasquale and Kain Marshall, Niles, boy, Feb. 19.
Lexi Ferguson and Cody Smith, Girard, girl, Feb. 19.
Delmara Harris-Daniels and Travis Wills, Warren, girl, Feb 19.
Amarria Hicks, Warren, girl, Feb. 19.
Jeanine and Thomas Jones, Girard, girl, Feb. 15.
Brandi Merten and Thomas Lemasters Jr., Warren, girl, Feb. 18.
Joel Moss and Charles Anderson III, Warren, girl, Feb. 20.
Samantha Rensenbrink and Zachary Click, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 19.
Jennifer and Michael Saylor, Champion, boy, Feb. 21.
