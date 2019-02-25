Average US price of gas jumps 10 cents per gallon, to $2.44

Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.44.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump follows a rise in crude oil costs.

Lundberg said the price at the pump is 15 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The average price in Ohio is $2.351, with the Youngstown/Warren area seeing $2.333 per gallon.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.38 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.03 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.04.