Akron Children’s seeks nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the Children’s Advocate Award, which will be presented by Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley at the Champions for our Valley’s Children celebration May 7 at The Lake Club. Nominees may be an individual, group of individuals or an organization, and may be self-nominated or nominated by another person.

The completed nomination form and accompanying narrative must be received by March 3. For a nomination form, visit www.akronchildrens.org/mvchampions or call 330-746-8712.

The Champions for our Valley’s Children Celebration Dinner will recognize donors, volunteers, staff and community partners who have supported the hospital. Reservations are $50 per person and corporate sponsorships are available.