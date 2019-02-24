Agenda Monday


February 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, monthly department head meeting at 8:30 a.m., followed by special meetings to discuss fire department contract and personnel, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District trustees, regular business meeting, 5:30 p.m., 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Girard City Council, utility committee caucus at 6 p.m., finance committee caucus at 6:30 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE, Warren.

Lakeview school board, special session, 5 p.m., office of the superintendent, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Lordstown finance committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center board, 4:30 p.m., board conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center board, 4 p.m., conference room A, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

