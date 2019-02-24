METRO DIGEST | ACTION seeks justice for man shot, killed by Niles police

ACTION seeks justice for all at church event

WARREN

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods (ACTION) will have a conversation with community leaders demanding justice for all at 6 p.m. Thursday at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. The Rev. Todd Johnson will host, and the conversation will be led by ACTION and the Committee for Justice for “Matthew.”

Matthew Burroughs was shot and killed by Niles police Jan. 2 outside the Royal Mall Apartments in Niles.

Holocaust workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and Youngstown State University are offering “Teaching the Holocaust: Empowering Students” from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 4 at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane.

The free workshop prepares educators to initiate discussions and respond to tough questions students have about the Holocaust. Educators explore planning and implementing Holocaust education in a classroom; examine instructional enhancements to support student learning and understanding; discover classroom-ready digital assets including lesson plans and visual history testimonies; and enhance personal knowledge about the Holocaust, including the history of anti-Semitism.

For information, contact Wendy Mirkin at wendy.mirkin@youngstown.k12.oh.us. Registration is required. Visit https://goo.gl/forms/IyzTBCY3Wru7fNn42 to register.

More Digest, A4