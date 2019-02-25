About 9,000 without power after wind storm socks Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

The violent wind storm that began in earnest at about noon today knocked down trees and power lines leaving thousands of Ohio Edison customers in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties without power and blocking roads.

According to Ohio Edison, at about 4 p.m. 3,530 customers in Trumbull were without power; 3,684 in Mahoning; and 1,674 in Columbiana.

In Mahoning County, one of the hardest-hit communities was Struthers, which at 4 p.m. had 1,193 customers without electricity.