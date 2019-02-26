Volt runs out of juice

DETROIT

General Motors has stopped making the Chevrolet Volt, a ground-breaking electric car with a gasoline backup motor.

The last Volt rolled off the assembly line at a Detroit factory with little ceremony Tuesday. The Volt never caught on with U.S. consumers, who now prefer SUVs and trucks. GM sold fewer than 20,000 Volts per year since the car debuted in late 2010.

The car led to advances in battery technology, clearing the way for the Volt’s successor, the Chevy Bolt. The Bolt can go 238 miles on a single electric charge.