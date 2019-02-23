Torah studies

Villa Maria, Pa.

The Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host “Torah Studies for Christians,” a series of lectures on Jewish/Christian studies, from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month until May 15. The series is sponsored by Jewish/Christian Studies Youngstown and the B’Nai B’rith Guardian of the Menorah. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be taken. Registration is requested. For information or to register, visit www.vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Trustee’s Day program

YOUNGSTOWN

Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Elk St., will have its annual Trustee’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be the congregation of Greater Liberty Baptist Church of Campbell.

Guest speaker

YOUNGSTOWN

Nativity of Christ Church, 727 Miller Ave., will host the Rev. Thomas Soroka at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Father Thomas will speak to the community about parish growth and spirituality in the midst of difficulty.

Seminary Choir visit

CAMPBELL

St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, will host the mission choir from St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in South Canaan, Pa. The choir will sing the responses to the great Vespers service at 5 p.m. March 2, and the divine liturgy service at 10 a.m. March. 3. A meal will follow the Sunday service. For information, contact the Rev. Andrew Nelko at 330-755-4931 or stjohn-oca@zoominternet.net.

Ash Wednesday service

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will have an Ash Wednesday service with imposition of the ashes at 6:30 p.m. March 6 in the chapel. They will also offer imposition of the ashes during the 10 a.m. service March 10. Call 330-758-4527 for information.

Ash Wednesday service

NORTH JACKSON

Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 6.

Ash Wednesday supper

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Mount Jackson Presbyterian Church, 129 Mount Air Road, will have a supper and informal worship service with holy communion at 6 p.m. March 6.

Ash Wednesday Masses

POLAND

Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, will have Mass with imposition of the ashes at 5 p.m. March 6. Additional Ash Wednesday services will be at 6:30 and 8:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., but these services will not feature imposition of the ashes.

Lenten series

POLAND

The Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will host screenings of Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” at 7 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28, and April 4 and 11.

Stations of the Cross

POLAND

Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, will have stations of the cross at 7 p.m. March 8, 15, 22 and 29, and April 5 and 12. They will have stations of the cross for students of the parish school at 1:30 p.m. March 8, 22 and 29, and April 5 and 12. All of these services are free and open to the public.

Rite of Election

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will have special Rite of Election services at 1:30 p.m. March 10 at St. Columba Cathedral, 759 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, and at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 2427 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton. During these services, 116 people who have decided to join the Catholic Church will be presented to Bishop George V. Murry. Godparents, sponsors and members of the assembly will be asked to attest to their readiness for the Sacraments of Initiation.

For information, contact Rev. Michael D. Balash at 330-744-8451, ext. 282.

Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will celebrate its 118th anniversary, and its 56th in its present location, at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Lenten series

BOARDMAN

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a Lenten course “The Power of Small Choices,” inspired by the film “The Shawshank Redemption” at 6 p.m. March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7; and 1 p.m. March 13, 20, 27 and April 3 and 10. Each session will be one hour, and light snacks will be served.

This course requires participants to view the film before the sessions begin. There will be four opportunities to view the film at the church, at 6 p.m. Sunday and March 3; and at 1 p.m. Wednesday and March 6. Adults only, as the film is rated R.

Registration is required. Call 330-758-4513 for information.

Lenten services

NORTH JACKSON

Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have special Lenten services at 7 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27, and April 3 and 10. During Holy Week, the church will have a Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. April 17, a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 18, a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 19, and an Easter service at 9 a.m. April 21.

Lenten speaker

BOARDMAN

St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, will have a Lenten speaker series in the St. Matthew room from 7:40 to 8:20 a.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each day, a different speaker will share their stories over a Continental breakfast.

Speakers: March 13, Chuck Bobozky; March 20, Julie Palusak; March 27, Kris Hetzel; April 10, Brigid Kennedy, president of Ursuline Ministries; April 17, Pam Pasquale’s St. Charles eighth-grade confirmandi. There will be no speaker during Parish Mission Week, April 3.

Lenten luncheons

POLAND

The Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will have a “Women of the Bible” meditation followed by a catered lunch from noon to 1 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27, and April 3 and 10. Pre-registration, including a $10 donation, is required. Reservations can be made by calling 330-757-7545.

Peanut butter needed

HUBBARD

Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, is collecting 16-ounce jars of peanut butter this month to support Haitians in need.

Free lecture

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Education & Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, will host a lecture by the Rev. George M. Smiga from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 19. Father Smiga will discuss the parables of the pharisee and the tax collector, the 100 sheep and the prodigal son. There is no cost to attend, but free-will offerings will be accepted. For information, call the center at 330-799-4941.

Day of spirituality

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery are offering a day of spirituality from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 31 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NE. To register, call 330-856-1813 or email gohm@byzben.org by March 24.

The presenter will be Rev. Robert M. Pipta, rector of the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of Sts. Cyril & Methodius in Pittsburgh. Father Ripta will speak on “Living in Peace and Repentance.”

There will be a time for reflection, questions and refreshments and an opportunity to receive reconciliation.

Parish Lenten mission

POLAND

Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, will have a special Mass with Father John Sheridan at 7 p.m. April 1, 2 and 3. A spiritual conference will follow each Mass.

Children’s program

AUSTINTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host “Easter Alive,” a free children’s program at 11 a.m. April 13. The program, for children age 3 to 12, will feature two live miniature donkeys, a puppet skit, games, a craft and a snack. Each child will be given a small gift and candy as they leave. There will also be a basket raffle and smaller raffle gifts.

Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended. You can register online at www.redeemeraustintown.org.

Maundy Thursday

BOARDMAN

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will have a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 18 in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Last Supper. Call 330-758-4527 for information.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

Men of Valor

YOUNGSTOWN

Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Ave., is hosting its Men of Valor Weekend on today and Sunday.

Today, the church will host a prayer breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. The guest preacher will be Bishop Jesse Gavin, pastor of Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church in Erie, Pa.

On Sunday, there will be a Men of Valor worship service, where the guest preacher will be the Rev. Edward Cryer, pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Cleveland.

Adult courses

youngstown

The Office of Religious Education of the Diocese of Youngstown is offering online and on-site adult courses in catechesis. The online courses include A Survey of Catholic Spiritualities, Your Life with the Saints and Jesus, the Compassionate Savior. The courses Catholic Belief and Tradition and Elementary Catechesis are offered at diocesan parishes.

For information, call 330-744-8451, ext. 302, email jlawson@youngstowndiocese.org, or go to the “for Catechists/Catechist Courses” page of https://catechistcafe.weebly.com.

