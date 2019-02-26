Tax-update seminar

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Valley Accounting Society will host a seminar “Internal Revenue Service Tax Update” on Tuesday at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the seminar at 8:30. Cost is $10 for students, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, which includes breakfast. The presenter will be Latanya J. Bacon, stakeholder liaison field/SBSE, Great Lakes Area, Cleveland. The seminar allows for a continuing professional education credit. Contact Jack Vacca at 330-533-1700 or jack@agm-cpas.com with questions.