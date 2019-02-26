Police: Tainted liquor has killed at least 50

GAUHATI, India

Indian police say at least 50 people have died and another 50 fallen sick after drinking tainted liquor in two separate incidents in India’s remote northeast.

Police officer Julie Sonowal says the victims were mostly tea plantation workers in Golaghat and Jorhat districts in Assam state.

The workers consumed the tainted liquor laced with methyl alcohol, a chemical that attacks the central nervous system, on Thursday and started falling unconscious.

Staff/wire reports