POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Feb. 17

Arrest: Campbell police handed Nichole B. Duddy, 28, to Hubbard authorities. Duddy, of Shady Run Road, Youngstown, was wanted on a Hubbard warrant.

Theft: A Raymond Drive man discovered someone had gone through his two vehicles and removed about $70 worth of change, a pair of prescription eyeglasses and a work knife.

Trespassing: Officers issued criminal-trespassing warnings to a woman, 57, and a man, 64, both of Masury, after an assistant manager with Dollar General, 886 W. Liberty St., reported they were in the discount store after having been suspected in numerous shoplifting situations there.

Feb. 18

Assault: The landlord of a Doris Drive residence alleged a tenant pushed him during a dispute related to the accuser’s assertion that the tenants were two months behind in their rent.

Criminal damaging: A woman brought to the Hubbard Police Department a home-surveillance camera and wiring she said had been damaged at her Duer Court residence.

Criminal damaging: A Sunset Drive woman surmised a key had been used to do an estimated $500 worth of damage to her car’s finish when she was in the 300 block of Hall Avenue.

Feb. 19

Incident: An employee for an East Liberty Street fitness center told officers a man who comes to work out has given her unwanted attention, and that he may be familiar with her work schedule.

Feb. 21

Arrest: Liberty Township police handed to Hubbard authorities William T. Howe Jr., 27, of Eighth Street, Struthers. He was accused of failing to appear in court on a probation-violation charge.

LIBERTY

Feb. 16

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue relinquished custody of Virgil Minniti III, 28, to Liberty authorities. Minniti, of Taylor Avenue, Girard, was wanted on a township warrant.

Arrest: Ronald W. Pickard Jr., 32, of Sherman Avenue, Sharon, Pa., was taken into custody after officers had pulled him over near Hadley Avenue and determined he was wanted on a warrant. Also, Pickard’s driving privileges had been expired in Pennsylvania and were suspended in Ohio, a report stated.

Assault: A worker with a Colonial Drive health care facility alleged a Canton man, 23, became upset and struck her left jaw, causing swelling and bruising, when he was asked to remove a piece of jewelry while being admitted as a patient, and as standard procedure.

Arrests: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Steven Shaffer, 48, of Market Street, Youngstown, and Tamara L. Moore, 52, of Wendemere Drive, Hubbard. Both were wanted on Girard Municipal Court warrants.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Goldie Road reportedly led to the discovery of a glass tube with suspected marijuana oil inside. A drug-related charge was pending against a 22-year-old Brookfield man.

Arrest: Tyrell A. Williamson, 40, of Cumberland Circle, Youngstown, faced charges of failure to comply with police, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after a traffic stop near Gypsy Lane. Williamson fled on foot and refused to follow officers’ commands to stop before they had to use a stun gun to subdue the suspect, who continued to struggle with them while being apprehended, a report showed. Williamson also was wanted on a felony parole-violation warrant from Pennsylvania.

Feb. 18

Menacing: A Monticello Boulevard woman told police she’s received threatening Facebook messages, including one that stated someone would be sent to her home to kill her.

Arrest: Brookfield police handed to Liberty authorities Nathaniel Austin Jr., 30, of Idora Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a township warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Menacing: A woman alleged a Youngstown woman, 20, threatened to come to her Monticello Boulevard residence to fight with the accuser, apparently as part of a previous online incident.

Feb. 19

Arrest: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue led to the arrest of Thomas White of South Jackson Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on a township warrant. White, 57, also was charged with driving under suspension.

Feb. 20

Drug paraphernalia: After stopping his car on Belmont Avenue, officers charged Mark A. Dillon Jr., 32, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Dillon, of Summit Street Northwest, Warren, had a suspected marijuana pipe, a device commonly used to grind marijuana, a digital scale and additional bags likely for drug use, a report indicated.

Feb. 21

Arrest: Police responded to a complaint about a woman not wanted at a Belmont Avenue motel before conducting a traffic stop nearby and arresting William T. Howe Jr., 27, of Eighth Street, Struthers, who was wanted on a Hubbard warrant. The woman in the vehicle with Howe was given a trespassing warning to stay off the motel property, a report said.

GIRARD

Feb. 17

Citations: Officers answered a call pertaining to a disturbance in a yard before issuing minor-misdemeanor citations charging two neighbors, Jennie R. Gifford, 36, and Donna M. Hill, 48, both of East Prospect Street, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Each alleged having been assaulted by the other, a report showed.

Harassment: A Church Hill Road man said his wife’s former husband has contacted her, despite an amended protection order against him.

Arrest: Police on East Prospect Street pulled over then charged Robert J. Wade of North Avenue, Girard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Wade, 21, registered a 0.134 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Feb. 18

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular crash on U.S. Route 422, police charged James C. DeGregory, 48, of East Howard Street, Girard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Even though DeGregory registered a 0.078 blood-alcohol content, which is under the state’s legal intoxication limit, he poorly performed standard field-sobriety tests, which led officers to believe he was impaired, a report showed.

Feb. 19

Arrest: St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital police transferred custody of Randy T. Weibel Jr., 32, to Girard authorities. Weibel, of Ward Avenue, Girard, was wanted on a city warrant.

Theft: A Church Hill Road woman told officers a man tore a $300 gold necklace off of her and fled.

Domestic violence: Kayla M. Carr of North Avenue, Girard, was charged with the crime after a family member alleged that while driving on Shannon Road, Carr, 29, struck his face during an argument, leaving a large lump near the victim’s right eye.

Breaking and entering: Someone reportedly entered a vacant home in the 400 block of North St. Clair Avenue before police found two basement windows had been smashed and a rear door was kicked in and had its window damaged.

Feb. 20

Arrest: Danny L. Scott, 37, of North Avenue, Girard, surrendered on a domestic-violence warrant.

Drugs: A traffic stop on State Street resulted in a drug-abuse charge against Leo J. Williams, 32, after police alleged Williams, of Amherst Avenue, Girard, had in his pocket a pill bottle with suspected marijuana.

Possible burglary: To a vacant apartment in the 40 block of West Liberty Street in which a door had sustained damage. Inside, police found a blanket, an ashtray and a small TV on the floor, indicating that someone may have been staying there without permission, they reported.

Feb. 21

Theft: A Church Hill Road woman accused her boyfriend of stealing her son’s Xbox game console from their residence.

Feb. 22

Harassment: A North Highland Avenue woman said her former boyfriend has called her continually and has driven past her home.