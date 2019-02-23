McGaffney Avenue extension project set for Lowellville

Staff report

LOWELLVILLE

The village has received $500,000 through the Appalachian Regional Commission to extend West McGaffney Avenue to promote economic development.

The two-phase project will extend the road for about 1,240 feet from its current end. Phase 1 will be constructed in the summer, and will consist of a 550-foot extension, which will provide access to several large vacant tracts zoned for industrial parks, according to a news release.

Both phases of the extension will consist of two 12-foot lanes, new curbs and gutters, a gravel turnaround at its end, a 15-foot diameter concrete pipe storm sewer facility on both sides of the roadway with new catch basins and other drainage improvements.

“They did a great job in trying to improve economic development,” said Kathy Zook, ARC program manager for Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. “They anticipated there would be a little bit of job creation with this.”

Zook said the project received 100 percent of the ARC grant funding available for the first phase.

The village’s application, filed in fiscal year 2016, shows officials anticipated about $800,000 in private investment for the project.

During project construction, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties, businesses and intersecting side streets for the duration of the project.

To ensure the decision-making process is comprehensive, the village is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the proposed project, as well as information regarding the presence of any known cultural or historical resources in the vicinity of the project.

Any questions or comments can be directed to Richard Day, village administrator, P.O. Box 124, Lowellville, OH 44436 or at rmday56@gmail.com.

The final date to submit comments is March 18.