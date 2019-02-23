BUSINESS DIGEST || $27K federal contract

$27K federal contract

HUBBARD

Northeast Medical Consulting Inc., 57 W. Liberty St., won a $27,000 federal contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for the testing of medical gas-piping systems at the Wade Park facility in Cleveland.

Kyra Nails and Spa

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jennifer Huy Nguyen announced a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. today for Kyra Nails and Spa, 82 Boardman-Poland Road.

For information, contact Huy Nguyen, 330-953-1772, quanghuygalaxy@yahoo.com.

Tax-update seminar

Canfield

The Mahoning Valley Accounting Society will host a seminar “Internal Revenue Service Tax Update” on Tuesday at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the seminar at 8:30. Cost is $10 for students, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, which includes breakfast. The presenter will be Latanya J. Bacon, stakeholder liaison field/SBSE, Great Lakes Area, Cleveland. The seminar allows for a continuing professional education credit. Contact Jack Vacca at 330-533-1700 or jack@agm-cpas.com with questions.

Volt runs out of juice

detroit

General Motors has stopped making the Chevrolet Volt, a ground-breaking electric car with a gasoline backup motor.

The last Volt rolled off the assembly line at a Detroit factory with little ceremony Tuesday. The Volt never caught on with U.S. consumers, who now prefer SUVs and trucks. GM sold fewer than 20,000 Volts per year since the car debuted in late 2010.

The car led to advances in battery technology, clearing the way for the Volt’s successor, the Chevy Bolt. The Bolt can go 238 miles on a single electric charge.

Charges dismissed against water park

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

A judge dismissed criminal charges Friday against a Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016.

Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns cited improper evidence in dropping second-degree murder charges against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry, designer John Schooley and general contractor Henry and Sons Construction Co. The judge also dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against operations manager Tyler Miles, The Kansas City Star reported.

They were charged after Caleb Schwab died while riding the waterslide, which was marketed as the world’s tallest slide.

Police: Tainted liquor has killed at least 50

GAUHATI, India

Indian police say at least 50 people have died and another 50 fallen sick after drinking tainted liquor in two separate incidents in India’s remote northeast.

Police officer Julie Sonowal says the victims were mostly tea plantation workers in Golaghat and Jorhat districts in Assam state.

The workers consumed the tainted liquor laced with methyl alcohol, a chemical that attacks the central nervous system, on Thursday and started falling unconscious.

Staff/wire reports