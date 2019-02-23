I-680 Market Street ramp to be closed

ODOT crews will work to repair drainage systems

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Market Street ramp from Interstate 680 southbound is set to close from Monday morning to Friday evening, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT crews will be working all next week to repair drainage systems in the Himrod Expressway area, said ODOT spokesman Justin Chesnic.

The closed exit is 6B.

Motorists are expected to detour from the interstate to South Avenue, then take U.S. Route 62, which will add only a couple minutes onto the drive.

“It’s a short detour. It should be pretty easy for folks to get around,” Chesnic said.

The department closed the same ramp in August for drainage repairs and brush removal. The city closed a portion of the expressway in September for brush and blight removal.

On the Beaver Township portion of the interstate, ODOT crews worked for six hours to reopen southbound lanes after a semi-truck driver hauling two trailers went off the road, shearing off several feet of guardrail, just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The driver was uninjured, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He told troopers he was unsure what caused his vehicle to go off the road.

Haz-Mat teams spent hours cleaning diesel fuel that leaked from the vehicle, Chesnic said.

The crash spilled over into a roadside construction site, which also may have complicated the cleanup, the patrol said.