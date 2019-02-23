METRO DIGEST || Call to report outages

Call to report outages

YOUNGSTOWN

With high winds and rain expected in the area Sunday, FirstEnergy officials say they’re prepared for the weather. Customers who may be left without power after the storm are encouraged to call 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com. In the event of severe weather, you should immediately report downed wires to your utility or local police or fire department and never go near a downed power line, even if you think it is no longer carrying electricity.

Accused of raping child

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals on Friday apprehended an Alliance man accused of repeatedly raping a juvenile over the course of more than two years.

Travis Messenheimer, 34, of Beechview Road, is in the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment on four felony counts of rape as well as two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

A county grand jury indicted Messenheimer Thursday. The indictment says he threatened the juvenile to have intercourse or sexual contact between June 2013, when the child was just 11 years old, and April 2016.

Possible petition flaw

WARREN

Trumbull County Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to determine whether there is a flaw in the petitions for longtime Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili Baumiller. Stephanie Penrose, elections board director, questioned whether the same person signed his or her name multiple times on a petition. The board advised Penrose to ask the sheriff’s office to investigate, but Penrose said Friday there won’t be time for that, so the board will decide the matter based on the evidence available at Monday’s meeting.

Pompili Baumiller will be able to discuss the matter with the board, Penrose said. Pompili Baumiller declined to comment Friday.

A 2 p.m. hearing also is set Monday for the board to hear testimony and decide whether to allow a recall to go on the May 7 ballot regarding Newton Falls Councilman John Baryak.

Pathologist hired

WARREN

Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Thomas James has hired a new full-time forensic pathologist. Dr. George Sterbenz will start his duties Thursday and will be paid $200,000 a year. Sterbenz was the former chief deputy medical examiner for Summit County. He has 28 years of experience, James said in a news release Friday.

“We are both fortunate and pleased to have him join our team,” James said.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County’s former coroner and forensic pathologist, died in April 2018.

Probing baby’s injury

AUSTINTOWN

An infant boy ended up at a hospital with a skull fracture and hemorrhaging, and township detectives are investigating what happened.

The child’s mother told detectives Wednesday she believed the head injury occurred two days prior, when the boy was with relatives. She said the child fell off a couch, striking his head on the carpet, but the injuries suggest something far worse.

The woman noticed the boy’s head was swollen while bathing him.

An examination at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman showed there were no lasting injuries or injuries elsewhere on the boy’s body.

Employee’s pay stolen

AUSTINTOWN

A Roth Bros. employee told township police someone rerouted the worker’s direct deposit paycheck and he’s now out $3,500.

Township police investigating Friday learned someone contacted the Crum Road contractor’s payroll manager claiming to be the employee and requested the payroll change, according to a township police report.

That person provided “all the necessary information” to complete the account change, including the employee’s Social Security number, the manager said.

Dem chairman elected

SALEM

The Columbiana County Democratic Party elected Charley Kidder, an attorney, chairman. Kidder is a Lisbon resident who operates his law practice in Salem. He is a former Center Township trustee, New Waterford village solicitor and is the magistrate for Wellsville mayor’s court and foreclosure mediator for Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to advocate for the values of rural Democrats,” Kidder said. “I want our party to champion the hardworking people of Columbiana County who deserve a fair shake.”

Commemorating Black Lives Matter banner

YOUNGSTOWN

Leaders and members of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St., will gather to commemorate the installation of a Black Lives Matter banner at the historic North Side church immediately after Sunday services at 12:30 p.m. The banner represents a public statement of the church’s commitment to racial justice, according to a church news release. The Rev. Joseph Boyd will lead a short ceremony.

Canfield student makes all-state ensemble

CANFIELD

Canfield junior high school band member Jake Fay, son of Michael and Holly Fay of Canfield, represented Canfield High School at the Ohio Music Education Association’s annual Professional Development Conference from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland.

More than 1,000 high-school students from across Ohio submitted applications and recorded auditions in late May 2018 in hopes of being selected to perform with the prestigious OMEA All-State Ensembles for band, choir, jazz band and orchestra.

This is the second year Jake, who plays tuba, was selected to perform with an OMEA All-State ensemble.

He has been a member of the Canfield High School Symphonic Band since his freshmen year.

GM delays closure

DETROIT (AP)

General Motors is extending the life of its only Detroit factory until early next year. The plant on the border of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck was to stop making vehicles June 1, but will now continue production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 into January.

The factory is one of five, including Lordstown, that GM plans to shutter as part of a restructuring to cut costs and reduce underused plants, shedding about 6,000 factory jobs and 8,000 salaried positions.

GM says the plant will stay open as it produces a high-performance version of the CT6 and vehicles with its “Super Cruise” advanced driver assist system.

GM announced the restructuring plans in November. Besides Detroit and Lordstown, the company plans to stop making cars and transmissions in Warren, Mich.; near Baltimore; and Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, but has said it has 2,700 jobs available for workers at other U.S. plants.

Technically, GM can’t close the plants without negotiating with the United Auto Workers union, and many workers are hoping their factories can be saved in contract talks that start this summer.

But GM says it has too much capacity to build cars as the U.S. market has shifted dramatically to SUVs and trucks. Union leaders welcomed the extension and promised to fight the other closures.

“Let me reiterate that the UAW will leave no stone unturned in seeking to keep your plants open, and we hope today’s news brings a measure of hope as we continue that important work,” President Gary Jones said in a statement Friday.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said about 700 hourly workers remain at the Detroit plant, down from 1,348 in November.

Most of those laid off have been placed at other factories, the majority at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Mich.