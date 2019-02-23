Bomb squad removes leftover blasting cap from Trailex Manufacturing and Sales

Staff report

CANFIELD

The Youngstown Bomb Squad on Friday afternoon removed a leftover blasting cap from Trailex Manufacturing and Sales along Industrial Park Drive.

Squad Commander Doug Bobovnyik said the squad received a call about the explosive device just before 1 p.m.

“There had been some construction done in the area just recently, and it looks like a blasting cap may have been inadvertently left behind at the construction site,” he said Friday.

Employees called the Cardinal Joint Fire District, which then called in the bomb squad to remove the device.

There was “no need” to evacuate the manufacturing facility, Bobovnyik said, adding Trailex took “the necessary precautions.”

The squad plans to destroy the blasting cap, he said.

Trailex Manufacturing and Sales manufactures vehicle trailers, according to its website.