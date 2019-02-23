BIRTHS


February 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brandon and Lauren Adams, Wellsville, boy, Feb. 21.

Anthony and Sarah Grenga, Columbiana, girl, Feb. 21.

Jose and Ashley Serrano, Struthers, girl, Feb. 21.

Cassandra Trgovcich and Braylon Heard, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 21.

Danielle Wade and Clayton Molocea, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 21.

Anthony and Ann Kopatich, Canfield, girl, Feb. 21.

