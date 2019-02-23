BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brandon and Lauren Adams, Wellsville, boy, Feb. 21.
Anthony and Sarah Grenga, Columbiana, girl, Feb. 21.
Jose and Ashley Serrano, Struthers, girl, Feb. 21.
Cassandra Trgovcich and Braylon Heard, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 21.
Danielle Wade and Clayton Molocea, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 21.
Anthony and Ann Kopatich, Canfield, girl, Feb. 21.
