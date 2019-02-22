Marshals find Detroit man who made threats

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

No weapons were found when a Detroit man wanted for making threats to shoot people in the Motor City was arrested Wednesday on the East Side.

Cameron White, 28, is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a warrant from Wayne County, Mich., accused of making terroristic threats. He will be held here until he is extradited to Detroit.

White was arrested about 10:30 p.m. at a State Street home after U.S. marshals received a tip from Detroit police that White might be in Youngstown.

Glen Riddle, a marshals spokesman, would not say why White was at the State Street home, but he did say White had a connection to the home.

No weapons were found in the home, and White was arrested without incident, Riddle said.

Marshals were told that White had posted on social media that he planned a mass shooting in Detroit. His post said he was “planning a massive shooting real soon,” marshals said.

Pete Elliot, U.S. marshal For the Northern District Of Ohio, said the quick arrest was the result of cooperation between police in Detroit and marshals.

“Immediate attention to this dangerous suspect by the Detroit police department and the U.S. Marshals task force in Detroit led to a swift and safe arrest by the task force in Youngstown,” Elliot said in a news release. “We will continue to partner with our state and local law enforcement agencies to keep suspects like White off the streets and our communities safe.”

A warrant was issued for White by authorities in Detroit on Wednesday morning.