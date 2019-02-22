Two sons of ‘El Chapo’ indicted on drug charges

WASHINGTON

Two sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, are charged in a single-count indictment that was unsealed last week in Washington.

Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the U.S. from Mexico and elsewhere in the world from 2008 to 2018. They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.

Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges in New York.