Two homicide cases to be heard by grand jury

Two homicide cases to be heard by grand jury


February 22, 2019 at 10:14a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Suspects in two recent homicides waived their preliminary hearings in municipal court today and had their cases bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Kyle Rice, 29, had his aggravated murder case bound over. Rice is accused in the death of Danekua Bankston, who died a few days after being shot Feb. 8 in her Oregon Avenue apartment.

Jason Hymes, 46, is accused of felonious assault. He's accused of beating his wife, Ryan Weaver-Hymes, who died Feb. 15 after Hymes was charged with felonious assault.

That charge was also bound over. The charge is expected to be upgraded at a later date 

