Trumbull County coroner hires forensic pathologist

WARREN — Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Thomas James has hired a new full-time forensic pathologist.

Dr. George Sterbenz will start his duties Thursday and will be paid $200,000 a year.

Dr. Sterbenz was the former chief deputy medical examiner for Summit County. He has 28 years of experience, Dr. James said in a news release today.

“We are both fortunate and pleased to have him join our team,” Dr. James said.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County's former coroner and forensic pathologist, died in April 2018.