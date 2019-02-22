YOUNGSTOWN

The Taft Food Market, Taft Elementary School’s food pantry, opens for the first time at 2 p.m. today at the school, 730 E. Avondale Ave.

The pantry will be open for donations and shopping from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday afternoons, allowing children to select foods to take home. It’s funded by the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley as part of its Success After 6 initiative. The food is being purchased from Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Students will be able to choose items including green beans, cereal, macaroni and cheese, soup and vegetable stew.

Permission slips are being sent home, and Taft families in need can inform a student’s teacher of the need either on the permission slip or in a note.