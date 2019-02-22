Suspected drugs, cash found in home

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity at a 1623 Forest View Drive home on the East Side found $5,580 cash and suspected marijuana.

Arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was Marquis Reynolds, 38, and Raymond Wood, 35, both of Youngstown.

Reports said $4,000 of the cash was found in an SUV in the driveway. Police also found .38-caliber ammunition and digital scales, reports said.

No injuries reported in I-80 accident

LIBERTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported no injuries after a 43,500-pound steel coil became loose and struck a trailer being towed by a van Thursday morning on Interstate 80.

Leudes Batista, 42, of Marlborough, Mass., was traveling westbound on I-80 in a van towing a trailer, a press release from OHSP said. Bryan Shaffer, 51, of Salem was traveling in a tractor trailer carrying the steel coil behind Batista.

When Batista slowed down for traffic, Shaffer swerved into the median to avoid hitting him. The coil became loose and struck Shaffer’s cab and then struck Batista’s trailer.

One lane of I-80 was closed for a few hours.

Hubbard Township police, Liberty Emergency Medical Services and the Liberty Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

A trooper cited Shaffer for failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

Cemetery cleanup

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is announcing that all artificial flowers and decorations must be removed from graves, monuments and mausoleum crypts before March 1 from Diocese cemeteries, including Calvary and Resurrection Cemeteries in Youngstown, All Souls Cemetery in Cortland and Calvary Cemetery in Massillon.

More Digest on A5