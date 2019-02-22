Snow in Tucson, Arizona, surprises residents
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Snow fell and accumulated in central and downtown Tucson on Friday, surprising many in a city where snow is extremely rare.
The National Weather Service said about half an inch had accumulated near the University of Arizona.
While snow is common in the mountains around Tucson, it's much less likely within city limits.
Mount Lemmon, a popular hiking spot just outside the city, got 38 inches of snow and was closed even to residents.
Snow in Tucson was expected to stop by late morning.
