Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Feb. 14

Arrest: Niles police handed to Austintown authorities Todd W. Higgins Jr., 23, of Argonne Avenue, Austintown, who was wanted on a township warrant.

Burglary: To a residence in the 4800 block of Kirk Road via forced entry. Stolen were money and two Sony PlayStation game systems.

Theft: A computer was taken from a car in the 3200 block of Redgate Lane.

Theft: An undisclosed amount of payroll money was reported missing from R&R Truck Center, 44 Victoria Road.

Overdose: A female was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after an apparent drug overdose near Oakwood Avenue and Idlewood Road.

Theft: Various medications were missing from a home in the 300 block of Wilcox Road.

Possible theft: An inventory for possible missing property was pending after someone had entered a vehicle in the 3700 block of Monaca Avenue.

Feb. 15

Fraud: An Edinburgh Drive resident discovered a bank account had been accessed without authorization.

Misuse of a credit card: An Elm Truce Street resident found out personal information had been used to make unauthorized purchases.

Feb. 16

Assault: After responding to a fight between family members in the 200 block of Westminster Avenue, authorities charged Kayla M. Carr of North Avenue, Girard, with assault on a police officer, simple assault and resisting arrest after a man alleged Carr, 29, punched his left cheek area, leaving redness to the affected area. As she struggled with police, Carr also kicked an officer several times in the legs, arm and groin area as he and others tried to get her into a cruiser, they alleged.

Arrest: During a traffic stop near Vestal Road, police charged Michael T. Rushton Jr., 21, of Blossom Avenue, Campbell, with obstructing official business. Rushton, who was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant, lied about his identity, a report stated.

Attempted theft: Someone evidently tried to take money from a cash register at the JCPenney store, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Criminal damaging: A car in the 3400 block of Tall Oaks Lane was found with scratches to its finish.

Feb. 17

Arrest: Dylan N. Walters, 24, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police pulled him over near Raccoon Road. Walters, of South Raccoon, Austintown, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Animal complaint: After answering a complaint on Yorktown Lane regarding a dog barking continually, police issued a summons charging Michael J. Clambrone, 34, of Yorktown, Austintown, with having a barking and noisy animal. The dog was barking about 4:30 a.m. outside, a report said.

Criminal damaging: A man in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue found out someone had poured syrup on his car’s trunk and sugar in its gas tank.

Theft: An undisclosed sum of money was reportedly missing from an automated teller machine at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue led to the arrests of Ryan J. Komara, 27, of North Front Street, Negley, on charges of possessing drugs and dangerous drugs, along with Christy N. Rohn, same address, on a charge of obstructing official business. Found was an unlabeled bottle with 42 pink pills and two white ones determined to be controlled substances for which Komara had no valid prescription, police alleged. Also, Rohn screamed at officers and failed to desist, which hindered their ability to investigate whether the car was stolen, a report indicated.

Feb. 18

Recovered property: A TV was recovered after having been stolen from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly fled in a red vehicle after having stolen a 50-inch high-definition TV and a few other items from Walmart.

Theft: Two men reportedly stole a Sony PlayStation 4 game system power cord from GameStop Prestige, 5515 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Officers charged Christine M. Joseph, 48, of South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with theft and possessing criminal tools, and Melissa L. Kline, 49, of North Yorkshire Boulevard, Austintown, with complicity to theft as well as possessing criminal tools and drug paraphernalia after about $547 worth of electronics, baby items and other merchandise was stolen from Walmart. Both women also used store shopping bags to conceal some of the stolen goods; in addition, a cut straw with suspected drug residue was found, a report stated.

Feb. 19

Arrest: Authorities charged Joseph P. Kopnitsky of South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with falsification and obstructing official business while conducting an investigation near Lake Road, where they said a man led them on a foot chase. After being apprehended, Kopnitsky, 28, gave police a false name on several occasions, a report showed.

Recovered property: Two license-plate covers were found near state Route 46 and Interstate 80.

Theft: Howard G. Ahart, 56, of Siefert Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing $144 worth of merchandise that included steaks, a box of garbage bags, two 25-foot extension cords and other items from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Feb. 20

Arrest: Police at a Mahoning Avenue gas station took into custody Chester E. Mitchell Jr., 25, of Greeley Lane, Youngstown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a traffic offense.

Identity theft: Funds were reportedly removed from an account owned by Roth Bros. Inc., 3847 Crum Road.

Theft: Three dealer license plates were stolen at Fyda Freightliner Youngstown Inc., 5260 Seventy-Six Drive.

Identity theft: A Staatz Drive resident discovered unauthorized charges had been made to a debit-card account.

Fraud: A Whispering Pines Drive resident noticed unauthorized credit-card charges had been made.

Theft: A laptop computer was taken from an apartment in the 4500 block of Kirk Road.

Identity theft: A person’s driver’s-license information and Social Security card were reportedly used without consent at a business in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Feb. 21

Arrests: Authorities responded to a Maplecrest Drive residence to assist firefighters and medical personnel with two people who were reportedly unresponsive from possible drug overdoses before charging Jonathan M. Trent Sr. and Tommie J. Trent, both 43 and of Maplecrest, Austintown, with inducing panic and child endangerment. Jonathan Trent admitted to firefighters, who were administering naloxone to both victims, that he had snorted heroin, and an 11-year-old child called 911 to report having seen Tommie Trent fall to the floor, police alleged.

CANFIELD

Feb. 14

Summons: Desirae Rehart, 32, of East Broadway Street, Girard, was handed a summons charging her with driving under suspension after officers had pulled her over on Boardman-Canfield Road.

Stolen property: After stopping his vehicle on West Main Street, officers charged Kevin Sprankle of Canton with receiving stolen property and theft after alleging Sprankle, 46, was found with about $800 worth of goods that had been stolen from two Giant Eagle stores, one each in Boardman and Canfield.

Summons: A traffic stop on East Main Street led to a summons charging Elton Elliott, 23, of East Fourth Street, Salem, with driving under suspension.

Feb. 15

Drugs: A traffic stop on North Broad Street resulted in the arrest of Tyrone Boykin, 22, on a charge of drug abuse (marijuana). The Alliance man also was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a probation-violation charge.

Citation: Ashley Trimble, 29, of Lodwick Drive Northwest, Warren, was pulled over and cited on a charge of traveling 44 mph on a portion of Herbert Road with a 25-mph speed limit.

Citation: Officers on South Hillsdale Avenue cited a 17-year-old Canfield boy on a charge of driving 52 mph in an area with a 35-mph speed limit.

Feb. 17

Arrest: Charles DeCola, 31, of Glenview Drive, Canfield, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after having been pulled over on Boardman-Canfield Road.

Feb. 18

Citation: Police on U.S. Route 224 cited Roger Riehl, 37, of Massillon, on a charge of disobeying a traffic signal.