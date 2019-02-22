Ordered to stand trial

NEW CASTLE, PA.

A man has been ordered to stand trial in what authorities allege was a robbery-related shooting in the city that killed three people, including a 10-year-old girl, according to the Associated Press.

The attorney representing Anthony Lavon Cooper, 20, argues that Lawrence County prosecutors lack credible evidence against his client in the Oct. 16 slayings.

Cooper and two other people face charges in the slayings of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, her 31-year-old boyfriend, Lawrence Cannon, and her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah Emery. Four other young children in the home were unharmed. Authorities said Cooper was arrested after fleeing to Detroit.

Defense lawyer Antonio Tuddles unsuccessfully sought dismissal of all charges this week, arguing that although a co-defendant allegedly said his client was involved, a child eyewitness named someone else as the shooter.

Child-abuse case

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals arrested an Austintown woman who, along with a relative, is charged in a child-abuse case, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Gloria Betts, 60, of Edinburgh Drive, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday on two counts each of obstructing official business and endangering children.

A county grand jury indicted her along with Jeremy Betts, 33, also of Edinburgh, who faces four counts of child endangering.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in January when police were called to Austintown Elementary School, where a 5-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister were found to have whip marks on their bodies.

The younger girl had multiple marks on her arms, legs, back, chest and neck. The 7-year-old told a counselor she had a mark on her buttocks.

Taft Food Market

YOUNGSTOWN

The Taft Food Market, Taft Elementary School’s food pantry, opens for the first time at 2 p.m. today at the school, 730 E. Avondale Ave.

The pantry will be open for donations and shopping from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday afternoons, allowing children to select foods to take home. It’s funded by the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley as part of its Success After 6 initiative. The food is being purchased from Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Students will be able to choose items including green beans, cereal, macaroni and cheese, soup and vegetable stew.

Permission slips are being sent home, and Taft families in need can inform a student’s teacher of the need either on the permission slip or in a note.

Motorcycle discussion

WARREN

The National Packard Museum’s Coffee & Donut educational series returns at noon Saturday. Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to attend a panel discussion at the museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave., called Motorcycle Competition Champions – Meet the Masters. Participants include Frankie Gallo, a Lisbon native who competed for the U.S. in the International Six Days Trial off-road motorcycle event from 1976-78.