Ohio lawmakers pushing to fix error that could ban some guns

COLUMBUS (AP) — State lawmakers are moving quickly to fix a mistake in a bill that gun-rights advocates say could inadvertently ban several types of legal guns.

At issue is legislation approved by lawmakers last year that allows off-duty police officers to carry firearms and limits local governments’ ability to pass gun laws, among other changes.

Gun advocates say a misplaced paragraph in the bill unintentionally lumped a variety of long guns into a prohibited category. They say lawmakers should fix the problem before the law takes effect in late March.

Bills to address the error have been introduced by state Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Republican from suburban Akron, and Rep. Phil Plummer, a Dayton Republican and a former Montgomery County sheriff.