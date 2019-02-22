No injuries reported in I-80 accident

LIBERTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported no injuries after a 43,500-pound steel coil became loose and struck a trailer being towed by a van Thursday morning on Interstate 80.

Leudes Batista, 42, of Marlborough, Mass., was traveling westbound on I-80 in a van towing a trailer, a press release from OHSP said. Bryan Shaffer, 51, of Salem was traveling in a tractor trailer carrying the steel coil behind Batista.

When Batista slowed down for traffic, Shaffer swerved into the median to avoid hitting him. The coil became loose and struck Shaffer’s cab and then struck Batista’s trailer.

One lane of I-80 was closed for a few hours.

Hubbard Township police, Liberty Emergency Medical Services and the Liberty Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

A trooper cited Shaffer for failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.