Motorcycle discussion
WARREN
The National Packard Museum’s Coffee & Donut educational series returns at noon Saturday. Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to attend a panel discussion at the museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave., called Motorcycle Competition Champions – Meet the Masters. Participants include Frankie Gallo, a Lisbon native who competed for the U.S. in the International Six Days Trial off-road motorcycle event from 1976-78.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.