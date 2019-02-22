Motorcycle discussion


February 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

The National Packard Museum’s Coffee & Donut educational series returns at noon Saturday. Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to attend a panel discussion at the museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave., called Motorcycle Competition Champions – Meet the Masters. Participants include Frankie Gallo, a Lisbon native who competed for the U.S. in the International Six Days Trial off-road motorcycle event from 1976-78.

