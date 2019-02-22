Meacham: Tax base has grown despite population decline

By Justin Dennis

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said though an independent analysis of the county’s financial standing considers the county’s economy “weak,” its residential tax base has seen growth despite a decline in population of about 4 percent from the last census in 2010.

During his annual financial review of the county before the commissioners Thursday, Meacham also said the aging population demographics could hamper growth.

“We don’t have a lot of young people here, and the people here are getting older,” Meacham said.

In September, Standard and Poor’s credit rating agency raised the county’s bond rating from A+ to AA- and projected a “stable” outlook for the county despite “weak” economic indicators. The agency otherwise issued “strong” or “very strong” ratings on several other financial indicators.

Meacham called the county’s progress “very positive.”

Commissioners also heard from Terri DiGenaro of the HELMS Foundation (Heal Express and Learn through all Mediums and Styles), which helps provide art programs as a therapy outlet for people suffering from mental-health issues and developmental and physical disabilities.

DiGenaro said there is a dearth of art-therapy programs and trained art therapists in the Mahoning Valley.

“What we’re trying to do at this point is to get these individuals to come here,” she told commissioners. “It’s hard to come here because there aren’t enough jobs for them.”

Commissioners honored several art show award winners during a November fundraiser for the foundation, which raised more than $20,000.