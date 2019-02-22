Mass. speaker proposes $1B for energy-efficiency grants

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo has unveiled a plan to invest $1 billion over the next 10 years aimed at helping cities and towns adopt new technologies designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen infrastructure projects and reduce municipal costs.

The initiative – called GreenWorks – would include funding for renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate change resiliency efforts.

The Democrat said the competitive grants would be available for municipalities to pay for projects like solar power, energy storage and electric car charging stations.

DeLeo said the proposal would build on steps the House has taken to give communities the tools they need to address climate change and evolving energy demands.

DeLeo made the announcement today at Greentown Labs in Somerville, described as the nation's "largest clean technology incubator."