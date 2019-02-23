Markulin jailed, accused of beating teen daughter, wife

Staff report

CANFIELD

A township man is in the Mahoning County jail after badly beating his 19-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute, according to a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report.

Louis M. Markulin, 60, of Brixton Crest, faces one felony assault count along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, according to court records.

Markulin’s daughter and wife told deputies he became enraged when discussing the daughter’s job application to a local restaurant.

“Because of past similar incidents, [the victim] was afraid he would physically hurt her mother. She found a candle and threw it at him and missed him,” the report states. “Lou then picked up [the victim] and threw her on the ground and began punching her with a closed fist in the face and left side of her head. … Lou then dragged [her] by the hair across the floor.”

Once Markulin let go, the victim left the home for a neighbor’s house, where she called a relative to pick her up. When the girl’s mother went after her, Markulin reportedly struck her several times in the back of the head with a broom.

