Poland man faces 35th felony charge in teen sex case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors have heaped a 35th felony charge onto a tow-truck driver accused of sex crimes involving teens.

Also, an Alliance man is now facing two rape counts involving a child who was between 11 and 12 years old.

A Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday handed up a 35-count indictment against Alex C. Bugno, 30, of Clingan Road, Poland, that adds an additional count to his April 2018 indictment, which now includes seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, 14 counts each of compelling prostitution and importuning.

Bugno is accused of obtaining or possessing child pornography and compelling juveniles to have sex for money when they were between 16 and 17 years old. His newest pandering charge accuses him of making a pornographic video involving a minor between January 2011 and July 2014, according to the indictment.

He was arrested in June in Buffalo, N.Y., while attempting to renew his passport, which violated conditions of his bond.

Travis Messenheimer, 34, of Beechview Road, Alliance, faces four felony counts of rape as well as two felony counts of gross sexual imposition in a new indictment directly presented to the grand jury this week.

The indictment says Messenheimer threatened the juvenile into intercourse or sexual contact between June 2013, when the child was just 11 years old, and April 2016.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Marquise Thomas, 23, Market Street, failure to comply with a police order, receiving stolen property, possession of heroin and possession of drugs.

Pasha Alamin, 62, LaClede Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Brandon Ogden, 22, Lakeview Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Will Howard, 38, Portland Avenue, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specification.

Braelin Douglas, 23, Auburndale Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine.

Leroy Glass, 62, of Cleveland, breaking and entering, four counts of theft.

Anthony Direnzo, 51, Riverside Drive, Boardman, escape, breaking and entering.

Tijuan Muldrow, 23, Dunlap Avenue, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal possession of a weapon, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, endangering children, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

John Colbert, 30, Main Street, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, petty theft, possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Joshua Fairchild, 38, Pasadena Avenue, theft.

Hope Young, 32, Mahoning Avenue, Warren, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, petty theft, possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Steven Queen, 58, Clearfield Street, McDonald, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination with a specification for additional prison term for a repeat OVI offender.

Anthony Spragling, 46, and Jesse Spragling, 42, both of Seneca Street, attempted burglary, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business.

Eric Jones, 23, Hilton Avenue, arson.

Michael Triplett Jr., 32, aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with a forfeiture specification, felon in illegal possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification, obstructing official business.