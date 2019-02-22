Huber wins YSU Three Minute Thesis challenge

YOUNGSTOWN — A thesis is a major step for every graduate student, and at Youngstown State University, the Three-Minute Thesis competition has developed into a major step as well.

Thursday night, Alexander Huber, biological sciences, won the annual competition with his presentation for an alarm or sensor to be automatically triggered by the escape of bodily fluids, such as bleeding by a wounded police officer.

For his win, Huber wins a $500 travel grant plus earns an expenses-paid trip to a three-minute thesis competition in St. Louis in March.

Second place went to Astha Syal, computing and information systems, for a data analysis tool to measure internet traffic loads.

Third place went to Frank Oliva, for a cancer measuring process.

Other finalists were Angela Mossor, Aspen Glaspell and Akaraj Ghimire.