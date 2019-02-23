Himrod Expressway work to close I-680 ramp

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Market Street ramp from Interstate 680 southbound is set to close from Monday morning to Friday evening, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT crews will be working all next week to repair drainage systems in the Himrod Expressway area, said ODOT spokesman Justin Chesnic.

The closed exit is 6B.

Motorists are expected to detour from the interstate to South Avenue, then take U.S. Route 62, which will only add a couple minutes onto the drive.

“It’s a short detour. It should be pretty easy for folks to get around,” Chesnic said.

