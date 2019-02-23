Hartford officer rejected by Mathews BOE may sue

VIENNA

Theresa Hartman, the Hartford Township police officer rejected as DARE officer by Mathews school board for unexplained “personal issues,” says she expects to meet with an attorney to discuss possible litigation against the board.

“I have no idea what they’re talking about; I’m at a loss,” she said.



Hartman was a Vienna police officer from 2008 to 2013 and actually served as Mathews DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer for two years. She joined Hartford Police Department in late 2013 on a part-time basis.

“I would have loved to be DARE officer and return to the school, but I don’t want to go where I don’t feel welcome,” Hartman said.

The controversy flared during a board meeting Wednesday as Vienna Trustee Heidi Brown defended Hartman and criticized the school board.

Board President Tarin Brown cited a performance evaluation of Hartman conducted in 2008 — her first year in the Vienna department — as a basis for his allegations. The evaluation by a former police chief recommended she “avoid bringing personal issues to the department.”





It is the only evaluation in her personnel file.

