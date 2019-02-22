UPDATE | DeWine thinks GM could sell Lordstown to another company

WARREN

Gov. Mike DeWine told a gathering of about 70 Mahoning Valley officials today his trip to the General Motors headquarters left him thinking there's a chance the company could sell the GM Lordstown facility to another company.

He said GM did not suggest it was thinking of putting another car in the plant, but the state will be ready to help if another company wants to operate there.



DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted are at the Covelli Enterprises offices on East Market Street for a roundtable discussion with the nine Mahoning River mayors and other invited guests.

DeWine said his administration will be putting a focus on helping children from birth to age 5 get a good start in life.

The county commissioners from Mahoning and Trumbull are here, as well as state representatives and state senators, representatives from the Regional Chamber of Commerce, and YSU President Jim Tressel.

The discussion is slated to last a couple of hours. It's one of a number of places where the governor plans to go in the coming weeks for similar discussions. The meeting will be an opportunity for local officials to talk to the new governor about issues important to them, as well as for him to talk about "initiatives that will positively impact the area," according to a news release.