Forget Netflix - The real joy of movies is still in theaters

By ANICK JESDANUN, AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sure, it's easy to Netflix and chill these days. Or Prime and recline. But if you really want to savor a film, there's still no substitute for a movie theater.

True, there are hassles with going to theaters. There's a fixed showtime, not whenever you get around to hitting "play." And those with kids have babysitters and bedtime to worry about. Streaming is more convenient — and affordable as ticket prices rise.

But when watching Netflix, you need discipline to put your phone or laptop away. Even folding laundry takes your eyes off the screen.

And while it's convenient to be able to stream movies in bits and pieces, as time permits, that detracts from their rhythm and pacing.