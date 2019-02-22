Ford family member on foundation board for 1st time in years

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A member of the Ford family is on the board of the New York City-based foundation that bears its name for the first time in more than four decades.

The Ford Foundation's board voted Thursday to accept Henry Ford III as a member. He's the great-great-grandson of auto industry pioneer Henry Ford, who founded Ford Motor Co., and works in corporate strategy at the automaker's headquarters in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.

The foundation's contributions included $125 million to help Detroit emerge from bankruptcy. Henry Ford III says the foundation's "commitment to ending inequality and building a fair and inclusive economy is more critical today than ever before, and it is impossible to overstate its role in reinvigorating the city of Detroit."

His grandfather, Henry Ford II, was on the board for more than three decades until 1976.