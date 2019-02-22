FirstEnergy prepared for high winds, rain Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN — With high winds and rain expected in the area Sunday, FirstEnergy officials say they’re prepared for the weather.

Customers who may be left without power after the storm are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

In the event of severe weather, customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Residents should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity, officials said in a news release.