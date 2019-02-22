Estimation of local Gas Tax Revenues
MAHONING COUNTY
FY 2020FY 2021FY 2022FY2023FY2024FY2024
Austintown $238,665 $525,443 $540,008 $548,942 $558,019 $567,245
Beaver $101,705 $180,288 $185,256 $188,293 $191,378 $194,513
Beloit $35,086 $60,600 $62,228 $63,223 $64,232 $65,259
Berlin $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
Boardman $270,320 $605,218 $622,002 $632,298 $642,760 $653,394
Campbell $256,951 $443,805 $455,727 $463,008 $470,405 $477,920
Canfield $324,493 $560,464 $575,519 $584,715 $594,055 $603,546
Canfield Twp. $106,124 $191,424$196,702$199,929$203,208$206,539
Coitsville $90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Craig Beach $51,106 $88,271 $90,642 $92,090 $93,561 $95,056
Ellsworth $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
Goshen $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
Green $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
Jackson $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
Lowellville $50,622 $87,434 $89,783 $91,218 $92,675 $94,155
Milton $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
N. Middletown $74,739 $129,089 $132,557 $134,675 $136,827 $139,012
Poland $123,013 $233,988 $240,449 $244,403 $248,420 $252,503
Poland Twp. $99,722 $172,239 $176,866 $179,692 $182,562 $185,479
Sebring $141,866 $245,031 $251,613 $255,634 $259,717 $263,866
Smith $90,475 $151,989 $156,170 $158,724 $161,317 $163,953
Springfield $94,538 $162,228 $166,694 $169,422 $172,194 $175,010
Struthers $356,395 $615,566 $632,101 $642,201 $652,460 $662,884
Youngstown$1,883,671$3,253,473$3,340,869$3,394,252$3,448,473$3,503,565
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Bazetta$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Bloomfield$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Braceville$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Bristol$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Brookfield$110,285$201,911$207,481$210,887$214,347$217,864
Champion$109,164$199,087$204,577$207,935$211,347$214,814
Cortland$281,587$486,357$499,421$507,401$515,507$523,742
Farmington$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Fowler$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Girard$438,955$758,162$778,528$790,967$803,603$816,441
Greene$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Gustavus$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Hartford$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Howland$161,836$331,825$341,007$346,633$352,348$358,158
Hubbard$296,569$512,234$525,994$534,399$542,935$551,609
Hubbard Twp.$95,199$163,893$168,405$171,162$173,962$176,808
Johnston$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Kinsman$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Liberty$125,043$239,104$245,708$249,749$253,856$258,029
Lordstown$183,284$316,568$325,072$330,266$335,542$340,902
McDonald$120,171$207,559$213,135$216,540$219,999$223,514
Mecca$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Mesopotamia$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Newton$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Newton Falls$170,793$294,993$302,918$307,758$312,674$317,669
Niles$658,190$1,136,824$1,167,362$1,186,015$1,204,961$1,224,211
Orangeville$8,823$15,240$15,649$15,899$16,153$16,411
Southington$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Vernon$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Vienna$90,475$151,989$156,170$158,724$161,317$163,953
Warren$1,200,015$2,072,663$2,128,340$2,162,348$2,196,890$2,231,987
Warren Twp.$91,549$154,694$158,950$161,550$164,190$166,873
Weathersfield$104,386$187,046$192,202$195,354$198,557$201,811
W. Farmington$20,657$35,679$36,637$37,223$37,817$38,422
Yankee Lake$4,048$6,992$7,180$7,295$7,411$7,530
