Couple charged after overdosing

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

An 11-year-old told 911 dispatchers that his “mother and father won’t wake up.”

Jonathan M. Trent Sr. and his wife, Tommie Jo Trent, both 43, on Wednesday overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of their Maplecrest Drive home, according to a township police report.

Both were revived after multiple doses of naloxone and ended up in the Mahoning County jail on charges of endangering children, according to jail records.

Jonathan later told police he snorted heroin. Tommie, however, denied taking drugs and claimed she had a seizure.

The couple’s son was “highly upset and emotional” when speaking with police. The boy said Tommie “began acting strangely” and staggered into the bathroom before falling against a window and onto the floor. He saw Jonathan “bracing himself” against his bedroom doorway before falling to the ground, unresponsive, the report states. He then called 911.

The boy is currently staying with his grandmother, the report states.

Drug charges have yet to be filed in Mahoning County courts against the couple. Jail records list a $1,250 bond for each.