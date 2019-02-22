Organizations enable Choffin student to pursue his dreams

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Several organizations worked together to improve the vision and independence of a Choffin Career and Technical Center student.

Andriel Martinez, Chaney High School junior and Choffin student studying culinary arts, on Thursday received a magnification tablet, a camera and special glasses designed to help people with his impairment. Andriel requires a magnification to a 60-point font to be able to read text.

The camera reads text and talks to him, Andriel explained.

“It allows me to read things I normally wouldn’t be able to read,” he said.

Andriel said he’s excited because his new devices allow him to be more independent.

Culinary instructors Lori Clark and Tricia Goodnough agree that they are happy for Andriel’s newfound independence.

“I was nervous in the beginning not to have someone with him all the time,” Clark said.

“Now I’m confident he can operate independently.”

Goodnough echoed Clark’s sentiments.

“First I was nervous about him coming to class, and I would watch him and worry about his safety,” she said.

“Now I have no concern over it at all. He’s amazing.”

Christy Ash, vocational rehabilitational counselor with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, said she’s excited Andriel will have the opportuntity to work using new technology.

“We’re thrilled to be able to see Andriel use the technology to be able to further his academic career and his own personal life,” said Debbie Kogler, rehabilitation technology specialist from Magnifiers and More.

“This just enhances everything,” Goodnough said. “It enhances his natural ability.”

The specialized equipment was more than the school district’s budget would allow, so Melissa Ustik, school district related services supervisor, approached the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the Lion’s Club for help. The organizations worked for months to develop a solution.

The United Way contributed $1,000, and The Lions Club donated $2,030. Opportunities for Ohioians with Disabilities and Magnifiers and More provided funds for a pair of glasses costing $4,200.

“[They] came together in a cooperative effort to pay for the equipment for Andriel,” said Ustik. “I’m grateful the agencies came together.”

Ustik said the effort is also in line with the school district’s strategic plan’s goal of supporting the whole child.

“We can only hope for good things for Andriel, and we see good things in his future,” she said.