YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. marshals arrested an Austintown woman who, along with a relative, is charged in a child-abuse case, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Gloria Betts, 60, of Edinburgh Drive, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Wednesday on two counts each of obstructing official business and endangering children.

A county grand jury indicted her along with Jeremy Betts, 33, also of Edinburgh, who faces four counts of child endangering.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in January when police were called to Austintown Elementary School, where a 5-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister were found to have whip marks on their bodies.

The younger girl had multiple marks on her arms, legs, back, chest and neck. The 7-year-old told a counselor she had a mark on her buttocks.